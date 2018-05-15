SCIENCE

Life on Jupiter's moon? NASA finds evidence of water plumes in old data

EMBED </>More Videos

Old NASA data may have found "ingredients to support life" on Europa. (Shutterstock)

NASA scientists have found new insights from an old mission that may show the possibility of life on Jupiter's moon Europa.

NASA put data collected from their Galileo spacecraft in 1997 through new and advanced computer models and found it may have passed through a venting plume of water vapor. The finding, paired with 2012 images from the Hubble Space Telescope, gives the strongest evidence of the existence of the plumes.

The space agency said in a press release that a reservoir of water under the moon's surface may be venting the plumes.

"If plumes exist, and we can directly sample what's coming from the interior of Europa, then we can more easily get at whether Europa has the ingredients for life," said Robert Pappalardo, Europa Clipper project scientist. "That's what the mission is after. That's the big picture."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencespacenasa
SCIENCE
NASA sending satellite named after WALL-E to Mars
World's oldest spider found in Australia, lived 43 years
Brooklyn robotics team finishes 4th in international competition
Scientific study: Uranus smells like rotten eggs
More Science
Top Stories
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Severe storms spawn tornado warnings
2 found fatally stabbed in Brooklyn
Fists fly as massive brawl breaks out at apartment complex
High school seniors praised for car-into-office prank
Hate crime suspect assaulted, ran over stranger, police say
Parents furious son named 'Most Likely to Bomb the US'
3-year-old upstages mom's proposal with 'peebomb'
10 children found living in horrible conditions, police say
Show More
Amid new calls to legalize pot, NYPD to study enforcement
87-year-old professor beaten, robbed inside UWS bank
Trump pays tribute to NYPD detective, fallen officers
Suspect in highway shooting of young mom appears in court
Gas pump explodes in fiery Long Island crash
More News