SOLAR ECLIPSE

NASA television coverage for Solar eclipse on August 21

Jeff Smith shows us what we can expect in the tri-state area during the solar eclipse. (WABC)

NASA
On Monday, Aug. 21, all of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the Sun, and NASA Television will carry it live from coast to coast from unique vantage points on the ground and from aircraft and spacecraft, including the International Space Station.

Coverage will be featured during the live four-hour broadcast Eclipse Across America: Through the Eyes of NASA.

Programming begins at Noon EDT with a preview show hosted from Charleston, South Carolina.

The main show begins at 1 p.m. EDT and will cover the path of totality the eclipse will take across the United States, from Oregon to South Carolina.

The program will feature views from NASA research aircraft, high-altitude balloons, satellites and specially-modified telescopes.

It also will include live reports from Charleston, as well as from Salem, Oregon; Idaho Falls, Idaho; Beatrice, Nebraska; Jefferson City, Missouri; Carbondale, Illinois; Hopkinsville, Kentucky; and Clarksville, Tennessee.

The Toshiba Vision screen in New York's Times Square will broadcast the program live in its entirety to give the public a big-screen view of the eclipse.

Viewers in Times Square can listen to NASA coverage while observing it on the big screen by downloading the NASA app or going to https://www.nasa.gov/eclipselive.

Catch NASA's live coverage using any of the following:

NASA App
NASA App for iOS
http://itunes.apple.com/app/nasa-app/id334325516?mt=8
NASA App for Android
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=gov.nasa
NASA App for Amazon Fire and Fire TV
http://amzn.com/B00ZVR87LQ
The NASA App also is available to Apple TV users.

Social Media
Facebook Live -- https://www.facebook.com/nasa
Twitter/Periscope -- https://www.pscp.tv/nasa
Twitch TV -- https://twitch.tv/nasa
Ustream -- http://www.ustream.tv/nasahdtv
YouTube -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wwMDvPCGeE0
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sciencenasasolar eclipseNew York City
Load Comments
SOLAR ECLIPSE
Capturing the eclipse pro tips
How solar power will handle the eclipse
Some pretty cool science is gonna happen during the eclipse
Everything to know about the solar eclipse
More solar eclipse
SCIENCE
Capturing the eclipse pro tips
How solar power will handle the eclipse
How much of the solar eclipse will people in Tri-state area see?
NASA wants to beam your message into space
More Science
Top Stories
NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn leaves hospital amid sea of blue
NYPD: Man tries to rape woman in Walgreens bathroom
Police: Intoxicated man urinated on family at concert
Exclusive: New violations at Bronx high-rise
1 dead, 2 hurt when small plane crashes at end of runway
Hoverboard fire damages family's new home
Funeral services set for LI football player; Donations surge
LI man sentenced to 14-30 years in fatal DWI hit-and-run and arson
Show More
Jogger fatally struck by car at intersection, driver charged
Trump warns US 'locked and loaded;' North Korea readies missiles
Bomb shelters selling fast after Trump, North Korea threats
Mom of boiling water victim: "I want justice..."
Body recovered after dad gives daughter his life vest following jet ski accident
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos