SCIENCE

New York health care workers head to Washington for climate march

Marchers arrive at the People's Climate March in D.C. (Twitter/@AmyPerlmutter )

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two-thousand health care workers from the New York area headed to Washington Saturday morning for the People's Climate March in Washington.

They boarded buses on West 43rd Street and nine other locations in the metro area

The United Healthcare Workers East union said they were going to speak out for clean air, water and energy, and for healthy communities.

Members also traveled from Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland and Washington area.

Events in other states were organized to coincide with a national climate march in Washington.

There were rallies on Saturday in places including Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Montpelier, Vermont; and Augusta, Maine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
scienceclimate changeprotestMidtownNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
NYC joins march to defend science
UC Berkeley study shows why shoelaces come untied
NASA puts Earth up for adoption
VIDEO: Aspiring rapper tackled by deer in Canada
More Science
Top Stories
3-year-old girl dead, 3 hurt in Bruckner wreck
EMT Yadira Arroyo's children to announce Jets draft pick
Man charged with DWI after fatal motorcycle wreck
Police: Man jumps through kitchen window in Elmont home invasion
Much-hyped Fyre music festival in Bahamas canceled at last minute
Woman dies days after being struck in Bronx hit-and-run
Trump: My first 100 days are 'most successful' in US history
Show More
Trump to spend Day 100 talking trade
Police have man in custody after stabbing in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn
NYPD's spidey senses tingling with latest robbery pattern
Florist accused of stealing flowers from NJ cemetery
Student-run 'Relief United' making a difference to help Syrians
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
More Photos