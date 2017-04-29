Two-thousand health care workers from the New York area headed to Washington Saturday morning for the People's Climate March in Washington.They boarded buses on West 43rd Street and nine other locations in the metro areaThe United Healthcare Workers East union said they were going to speak out for clean air, water and energy, and for healthy communities.Members also traveled from Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland and Washington area.Events in other states were organized to coincide with a national climate march in Washington.There were rallies on Saturday in places including Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Montpelier, Vermont; and Augusta, Maine.