New York joined cities around the world where people marched to defend scientific work from attacks including U.S. government budget cuts.In Manhattan, the March for Science - overlapping with Earth Day - began with a rally at 10:30 a.m. near Columbus Circle at Central Park West.Thousands of participants then walked down Broadway to Midtown Manhattan, ending at West 52nd Street.Scientists and their supporters said they're worried about political involvement in science that rejects, for instance, climate change and the safety of vaccines. Activists said the immigration policies of the Trump administration could keep some foreign scientists from working in the United States.Other cities staging marches include Washington, Berlin, London and Sidney, plus hundreds of smaller communities.