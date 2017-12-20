  • LIVE VIDEO House to revote on GOP tax overhaul
SCIENCE

Scuba Santa dives into coral reef tank at Cal Academy

"Scuba Santa" explored the depths of the Philippine Coral Reef during his first dive of the holiday season at California Academy of Sciences on Tuesday. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
"Scuba Santa" explored the depths of the Philippine Coral Reef during his first dive of the holiday season at California Academy of Sciences on Tuesday.

He jumped into a 212,000-gallon tank full of thousands of colorful reef fish, which represent over 100 species, outfitted with an underwater microphone to answer all reef-related questions from visitors.

His plunge kicked off the start of the Academy's Coral Reef Dive featuring Scuba Santa, a special program that happens daily at 11:30 a.m. through Monday, Dec. 25.

Click here for more information about the Academy's holiday exhibit and click here to watch Santa on their Coral Reef Cam.

