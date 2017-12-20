"Scuba Santa" explored the depths of the Philippine Coral Reef during his first dive of the holiday season at California Academy of Sciences on Tuesday.He jumped into a 212,000-gallon tank full of thousands of colorful reef fish, which represent over 100 species, outfitted with an underwater microphone to answer all reef-related questions from visitors.His plunge kicked off the start of the Academy's Coral Reef Dive featuring Scuba Santa, a special program that happens daily at 11:30 a.m. through Monday, Dec. 25.