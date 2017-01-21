Sharks, surfers peacefully share water in Atlantic

A close encounter with a shark isn't always a harrowing event -- in fact, it can be downright mesmerizing.New drone footage depicts one such encounter, which occurred as several surfers and paddleboarders waded nonchalantly in the waters off the Florida coast.Meanwhile, a bird's-eye view from a drone shows sharks curiously navigating the crystal-clear waters of the Atlantic.Although the sharks generally maintained their distance, one does approach a paddle boarder to investigate the two-legged visitor.The encounter ended peacefully, as sharks and man part ways without fanfare.