STEPHEN HAWKING

'May you keep flying like superman in microgravity' NASA and more react to Stephen Hawking's death

(Markus Schreiber/AP Photo)

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has passed away at age 76. After the world learned the news, everyone from fellow scientists to the CEO of Google to Oscar-nominated actors took to social media to honor Hawking's legacy.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sciencestephen hawkingu.s. & worldcelebrity deathsobituary
STEPHEN HAWKING
Sandy Kenyon reviews Stephen Hawking biopic 'The Theory of Everything'
WATCH: Stephen Hawking's #IceBucketChallenge video
Try not to cry at this movie trailer about Stephen Hawking
More stephen hawking
SCIENCE
Study says bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's
Bone recovered from shipwreck could belong to infamous pirate
Don't flip out over Earth's magnetic field flipping
Researchers say new vaccine eliminates cancer in mice
More Science
Top Stories
4 fatally shot, including child, in Brooklyn apartment
Student walkouts planned across US Wednesday to protest gun violence
Family speaks out after dog dies in overhead bin on United flight
Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking dies at age 76
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in connection with SUNY student's death
Too close to call, but Democrat claims win in PA
Teacher accused of feeding puppy to turtle in front of students
Opening statements begin in Mangano corruption trial
Show More
Man killed using forklift in Queens
Dad of 2 slain children testifies tearfully at UWS nanny murder trial
Prosecutors: Fake attorney scammed inmates and their families
More News
Photos
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
More Photos