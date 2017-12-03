SCIENCE

Supermoon to light up the sky

EMBED </>More Videos

Sunday's 'Supermoon' will be the closest until 2034.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The first and last 'Supermoon' of 2017 will be visible in the sky this weekend.

Supermoons happen when a full moon is closest to earth in its orbit.

It makes the moon appear up to 14 percent lighter and 30 percent brighter.

The moon will become full on Sunday and the best time to see it, if you're awake, will be 3:45 a.m. Monday.

The moon will not come this close to the earth again until 2034.

On November 14, 2016, the moon was closer to Earththan at any time in almost 69 years.

If you don't catch the show this time, the first two full moons of 2018 in January will both be Supermoons.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sciencesupermoonspace
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
Man to launch a rocket to prove Earth is flat
Hundreds report fireball streaking across Northeast sky
Lego unveils 'Women of NASA' set with astronauts, scientists
Amazon lets teens shop on their own with parental approval
More Science
Top Stories
Police: Parking dispute led to stabbing, deadly hit-and-run
Missing teen found with soccer coach reunited with family
Body believed to be missing 3-year-old found in creek
Pontiac Silverdome demolition goes awry
Man charged in burglaries at LI college campuses
Sources: Giants could fire coach Ben McAdoo in 24 hours after Sunday's game vs. Raiders
1 dead, 1 injured in Manhattan high-rise fire
18-year-old man confesses to molesting 50 kids
Show More
Police investigating after body found in mansion driveway
After mistrial, Menendez seeks to have charges dropped
Squirrel responsible for ruining Christmas lights
Trump says he never asked Comey to stop Flynn probe
Police searching for mailbox thieves in Yonkers
More News
Top Video
Police: Parking dispute led to stabbing, deadly hit-and-run
Body believed to be missing 3-year-old found in creek
EXCLUSIVE: NYC man says iPhone 6 exploded in his hands
Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
More Video