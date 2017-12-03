Supermoon to light up the sky

The first and last 'Supermoon' of 2017 will be visible in the sky this weekend.Supermoons happen when a full moon is closest to earth in its orbit.It makes the moon appear up to 14 percent lighter and 30 percent brighter.The moon will become full on Sunday and the best time to see it, if you're awake, will be 3:45 a.m. Monday.The moon will not come this close to the earth again until 2034.On November 14, 2016, the moon was closer to Earththan at any time in almost 69 years.If you don't catch the show this time, the first two full moons of 2018 in January will both be Supermoons.