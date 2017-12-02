SCIENCE

Supermoon to light up the sky this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Sunday's 'Supermoon' will be the closest until 2034.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The first and last 'Supermoon' of 2017 will be visible in the sky this weekend.

Supermoons happen when a full moon is closest to earth in its orbit.

It makes the moon appear up to 14 percent lighter and 30 percent brighter.

The moon will become full on Sunday and the best time to see it, if you're awake, will be 3:45 a.m. Monday.

The moon will not come this close to the earth again until 2034.

On November 14, 2016, the moon was closer to Earththan at any time in almost 69 years.

If you don't catch the show this time, the first two full moons of 2018 in January will both be Supermoons.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sciencesupermoonspace
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
Man to launch a rocket to prove Earth is flat
Hundreds report fireball streaking across Northeast sky
Lego unveils 'Women of NASA' set with astronauts, scientists
Amazon lets teens shop on their own with parental approval
More Science
Top Stories
Protesters gather as Trump hosts NYC fund-raisers
Man charged after he was found with missing teen
Arrest in Amber Alert case; missing girl presumed dead
Senate passes tax bill in big victory for GOP
2 officers hurt when police car is struck, crashes into store
Pastor charged with improper sexual contact with teen girl
EXCLUSIVE: NYC man says iPhone 6 exploded in his hands
Cuomo makes third visit to Puerto Rico since hurricane
Show More
WATCH: Nanny chases down package thief
79 alleged child predators, child porn offenders arrested
Suspects sought for attacking woman in apartment building
NBC not giving Matt Lauer payout on his contract
2 men wanted for setting fire to Brooklyn supermarket
More News
Top Video
Arrest in Amber Alert case; missing girl presumed dead
EXCLUSIVE: NYC man says iPhone 6 exploded in his hands
Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
NYPD graduates K-9s, names them after fallen officers
More Video