World's oldest spider found in Australia, lived 43 years

Researchers in Australia have discovered what they believe to be the world's oldest spider, a 43-year-old female Gaius villosus Rainbow.The spider was found during a long-term population study at North Bungulla Reserve near Tammin, southwestern Australia, that began in 1974. The research was published in theThe spider recently died, outliving the previous record holder, a 28-year-old tarantula found in Mexico.Lead author PhD student Leanda Mason said in a Curtin University press release , "To our knowledge this is the oldest spider ever recorded, and her significant life has allowed us to further investigate the trapdoor spider's behaviour and population dynamics."