Search area expands after dismembered body found in Brooklyn park

Officials are hoping to find the rest of her body in Brooklyn.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police investigating the gruesome discovery of a dismembered woman in a Brooklyn park are expanding their search area Tuesday.

A person walking his or her dog inside Canarsie Park at East 86th Street and Seaview Avenue found the body around 6 p.m. Monday.

Police say the woman's arms and legs were missing.

The remains were found about 15 feet off of a walkway.

It is not yet clear how long the body had been there.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

