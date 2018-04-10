CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police investigating the gruesome discovery of a dismembered woman in a Brooklyn park are expanding their search area Tuesday.
A person walking his or her dog inside Canarsie Park at East 86th Street and Seaview Avenue found the body around 6 p.m. Monday.
Police say the woman's arms and legs were missing.
The remains were found about 15 feet off of a walkway.
It is not yet clear how long the body had been there.
The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.
