Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in New Jersey.44-year-old Jose Cedillo was killed when his pick-up truck was struck by another vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Thursday in Monroe Township.Cedillo was found lying outside of his truck at the corner of Applegarth Road and Forsgate Drive.He was pronounced dead at the scene.At this point there are no suspects.