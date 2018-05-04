Search for missing mom, 5-year-old daughter in Carteret, New Jersey

The pair apparently went missing on the way to the airport.

CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are trying to track down a New Jersey mother and her 5-year-old daughter who seemingly vanished on their way to the airport.

Sawatha Ford left Union Township early Thursday morning heading towards Trenton-Mercer Airport, but the pair never boarded the plane.

Their last known location was in Ewing Township near Bear Tavern Road.

Ford was driving a white 2007 Acura MDX with plate # VPE96W.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Kenneth Freeman at the Carteret Police Department at (732) 541-4181, or Detective Christopher Pennisi at the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 745-3300.

