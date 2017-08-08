Police are looking for the man who tried to rape a spa employee in Queens.According to the NYPD, the incident happened on July 9 at the Health Foot Spa on Hillside Avenue in Jamaica.The suspect posed as a customer and asked to use the restroom.As the 49-year-old female victim escorted him to the bathroom, he forced her into a room and attempted to remove her clothing, police say.When the victim resisted, he slapped her in the face and bit her chest.The man fled the location when he heard people enter the establishment.The suspect is described as a Pacific Islander, 35 years old, with a mustache; last seen wearing a blue shirt and dark colored pants.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).