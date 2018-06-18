Police searching for pair of bat-wielding men in Bronx assault

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are on the lookout for a pair of men who attacked a man with baseball bats in the Bronx.

Officials say the 32-year-old victim was in front of a building on Southern Boulevard in the Longwood section at approximately 4:50 p.m. Sunday when he was approached by the two men.

The suspects then walked up with baseball bats, attacked the man and quickly got away in a dark-colored Range Rover.

The victim was transported to Lincoln Hospital and is in stable condition.

The first suspect is described as being 27 to 35-years-old, medium build and bald. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, orange shorts, white shirts and a gold watch.

The second suspect is described as being in his 30s, approximately 5'5" to 5'7", medium build and black medium length hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jean shorts, black shoes, a gold chain and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

