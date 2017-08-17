Search on in Brooklyn for man who broke glass church door with bat

By
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are looking for a man who they say bashed in the glass doors of a church in Brooklyn.

The incident happened last Friday night around 7:30 p.m. at Williamsburg Spanish Church on 319 Grand Street near Havemeyer Street. Officials say the suspect had a bat, which he used to break the glass doors.

Neighbors don't seem to believe this was a bias crime, but instead could be linked to some kind of dispute between the suspect and church officials.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with dark hair and a mustache.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)
