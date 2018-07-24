Search on for suspect who grabbed woman by neck and tried to rape her in Queens

Police are searching for the suspect in an attempted rape in Queens.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the attempted rape of a woman in Queens.

According to the NYPD, the attack happened June 29 in the vicinity of Glenmore Avenue and 79th Street in Ozone Park.

The suspect followed a 30-year-old woman who was walking on the street, grabbed her by the neck and tried to push her to the ground.

The victim managed to fight him off and yelled out for help while running away.

The woman was not hurt and refused medical attention.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 20-30 years of age, 6'and 170 lbs; last seen wearing a t-shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

