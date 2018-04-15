  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
NYPD searching for man who opened fire inside bar in Brooklyn

Police are searching for the man who fired a gun in a Brooklyn bar.

PARK SLOPE, Brookyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man who opened fire at a hookah bar in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, the suspect fired several shots into the air just after 2 Saturday morning at the Fire Lounge on 3rd Avenue in Park Slope.

After discharging his weapon the man took off. No one was hurt.

The NYPD describes the suspect as a black male, wearing black jeans, black jacket, and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
