Police are hunting for the man behind an attempted rape in Queens.The incident happened Aug. 8 in the vicinity of 66th Street and Forest Avenue in Ridgewood.Investigators say the suspect came up to a 40-year-old woman and started to talk to her.Moments later, he pushed her inside the vestibule of a residential building.Once inside, police say the man punched the woman in the face, and tried to take off her sweatshirt and pull down her shorts.The suspect ran off when a resident of the building began yelling at him.The NYPD describes the suspect as a male, Middle Eastern, light complexion, 30-35 years of age, 5'6", black hair, brown eyes, dark beard, last seen wearing a white short sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)