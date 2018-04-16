Police search for panhandler who stabbed man in Harlem restaurant

The NYPD released surveillance images of the man they are looking for.

Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
The NYPD is looking for a panhandler accused of stabbing a man inside a restaurant in Harlem.

According to police, the incident happened at about 2 p.m. on April 13 when the suspect went up to the 30-year-old victim at the Pee Dee Steak House on West 125th Street to ask for money.

When the victim refused, the panhandler stabbed him in the left shoulder with a steak knife, police said. The attacker then took off, going west on 125th Street.

The victim was treated by EMS and taken to Harlem Hospital, where he had surgery to remove the knife. He is now in stable condition.

The accused is described as having brown eyes, close cut hair, dark skin, and a burgundy mark on his forehead. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and a yellow scarf. He is believed to be in his 30s.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingmanhuntHarlemManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teenage mom charged in death of newborn boy in NJ
Judge denies restraining order over materials seized in Cohen raid
Cohen's mystery 3rd client revealed to be Sean Hannity
Rainstorm sparks flooding, fallen tree traps teen in home
Binghamton freshman found fatally stabbed in campus residence
Harry Anderson, actor of 'Night Court' fame, dies at 65
Firefighter mourns after wife dies giving birth to twins
77-year-old retired teacher found stabbed to death in NJ park
Show More
Man struck by lightning in Bay Shore
71 guns, 50,000 rounds seized in Queens weapons bust
Have mercy! Baby Stamos is here!
Trump Tower fire ruled accidental by FDNY investigators
7 inmates dead, 17 hurt after South Carolina prison fight
More News