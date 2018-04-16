The NYPD is looking for a panhandler accused of stabbing a man inside a restaurant in Harlem.According to police, the incident happened at about 2 p.m. on April 13 when the suspect went up to the 30-year-old victim at the Pee Dee Steak House on West 125th Street to ask for money.When the victim refused, the panhandler stabbed him in the left shoulder with a steak knife, police said. The attacker then took off, going west on 125th Street.The victim was treated by EMS and taken to Harlem Hospital, where he had surgery to remove the knife. He is now in stable condition.The accused is described as having brown eyes, close cut hair, dark skin, and a burgundy mark on his forehead. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and a yellow scarf. He is believed to be in his 30s.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).