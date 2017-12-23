Police are searching for a robber who attacked a man with a hammer in Brooklyn.It happened Wednesday afternoon in the vicinity of Dean Street and 4th Avenue in the Boerum Hill section.Police say the 64-year-old victim was approached by a man who demanded money.The victim did not have any, and the suspect struck him on the head with a hammer, causing him to fall to the ground.The attacker and a woman then removed the victim's cell phone and fled westbound on Bergen Street.The victim was hospitalized in serious but stable condition with a broken jaw, pain and swelling about his face and head.Police issued descriptions of the people they are looking for:Individual #1 is described as a male black, approximately 6'0" tall and 170 lbs., last seen wearing all dark clothing.Individual #2 is described as a female black. Last seen wearing all dark clothing.Surveillance photographs/video are attached and available at DCPI.Anyone with information in regards to the above pattern is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------