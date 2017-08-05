  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!

Search underway after US Marines aircraft 'mishap' off Australia

OKINAWA, Japan --
A search and rescue operation was underway Saturday for service members involved in the "mishap" of an aircraft off the east coast of Australia, U.S. Marine officials said.

Ships, small boats and aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group were conducting the operations following the incident involving an MV-22 Osprey, the Marine base Camp Butler in Japan said in a statement.

The statement did not provide further details, and it was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties.

Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne said the incident occurred off the coast of Shoalwater Bay in Queensland state.

"I can confirm no Australian Defence Force personnel were on board the aircraft," Payne said. "The United States are leading the search and recovery effort."

Payne said she had spoken with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis "to offer Australia's support in any way that can be of assistance."

The Osprey aircraft were in Australia for a joint military training exercise held by the U.S. and Australian military last month in Shoalwater Bay. The Talisman Sabre exercise, a biennial event between the two nations, involved more than 30,000 troops and 200 military aircraft.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
marinesaustralia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
3 women, 1 child hurt after shooting and crash in the Bronx
Kite surfer missing in Sandy Hook Bay
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar
Bronx vendor out of hospital after vicious attack
Martin Shkreli livestreams on YouTube following fraud conviction
CT father facing deportation ordered to leave US by Tuesday
Surveillance drone to fly at Trump golf course in NJ during visit
'Summer Streets' event kicks off Saturday in Manhattan
Show More
Metro-North conductor arrested after argument with MTA officers
"Amazing!" Homecoming for boy injured in crash
Politicians get an earful from commuters on subway tour
Woman sought in theft of $70K in jewelry from man's apartment
5-year-old boy critical after being pulled from pool in Stamford
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos