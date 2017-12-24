  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Security beefed up across New York City for Christmas Eve

EMBED </>More Videos

Andy Field reports on beefed up security across the New York area for the holiday week

Andy Field
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
While officials stress there are no credible threats in our area, security is tight on Christmas Eve as thousands gather for church services and midnight Mass.

The NYPD is employing what they call a full counter terrorism overlay all across Midtown, with officers radiation detectors and bomb sniffing dogs on virtually every corner, mingling with tens of thousands who are celebrating Christmas.

There was both faith and fear outside St. Patrick's Cathedral, with tourists from across the planet celebrating Mass while also concerned about the threat of terror.

"I was going to see the ball drop New Year's Eve, but just to be in that crowd after what has happened in Vegas and then what happened here in New York recently, I said I'm not going to go in that crowd," said Rhonda Mack, of Marietta, California. "But I'm going to do it anyway."

Among the added security measures are restricting trucks through parts of Midtown and on both Fifth and Madison avenues.

"This is not the New York that I knew as a little girl," said Shelly Stone, of Brooklyn. "I mean, the barricades, it's very sad."

Mahjooba Bianchi speaks Farsi and English, but she doesn't want to raise any suspicion.

"So we're going to avoid talking in our native language, just to make sure," she said. "We're extra cautious. Yeah, we're a little worried. But with extra security, I think everything should be fine."

Many Midtown streets will close during services as another layer of protections as the faithful inside pray for a quiet holy night. The NYPD says there are no credible threats this holiday weekend, but they're taking extra precautions nonetheless.

Earlier, authorities outlined other measures that will be in place. Major gateways into the city overseen by the MTA or Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will also see heightened security, and any truck or car during the coming holiday weeks is subject to being stopped.
EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Bookman reports from Midtown.


Rolling out additional security measures police from various agencies will use new radiation detection devices and even explosive detection K-9 teams hoping to stop any potential danger at bridges and tunnels.

"Given the recent events. we believe it is prudent to increase security at the major crossings and the major transportation hubs," Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses security concerns in New York City for the holiday season


More security is visible at busy Grand Central Terminal, where MTA Police stepped up their K-9 patrols as they see an increase in travel and customers.

"This is the right thing to do," MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said. "Our experience that we have had in the last week or two and what we see throughout the world, this is the right time to do this."

At a checkpoint,on the RFK Bridge, drivers didn't seem to mind.

"They are doing what they have to do," one driver said.

And at JFK and LaGuardia airports, the Port Authority Police will also add to their security defenses.

"Our airports are gateways to the metropolitan area, to New York State, to New York City," Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said. "We want visitors, travelers to feel safe."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
nypdsecuritychristmas eveNew York CityMidtownManhattan
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FDNY employee charged in hit and run that killed student
Where is Santa now? Watch his journey with NORAD's tracker
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Many will get their wish
'Real Housewives of New York City' star arrested
Woman fatally struck by car ID'd, 7-year-old daughter critical
5 killed after plane attempted takeoff at airport 'socked in with fog'
65-year-old woman found dead in Long Island parking lot
Feds: NYC bomber Rahimi trying to radicalize other inmates
Show More
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots swell to combined $614M
White House denies report of Trump's derogatory comments
Police renew efforts to solve 2007 Christmas Eve murder
Prosecutor: Knife-wielding man shot by police inside home
Gift-wrapped manure sent to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin
More News
Top Video
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
'Real Housewives of New York City' star arrested
Feds: NYC bomber Rahimi trying to radicalize other inmates
Miss America leadership resigns in email scandal
More Video