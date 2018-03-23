Sentencing day for Rikers attacker

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --It's sentencing day for the ringleader behind a vicious attack on a corrections captain at Rikers Island.
Jason Reid pleaded guilty in February to the Thanksgiving Day attack.
Surveillance video shows Reid jump on Captain Awais Ghauri inside the Otis Bantum Correctional Center, punch him in the face, and then knock him to the floor.
Two other inmates then joined in on the beating.
Authorities say Reid called a meeting to plan the attack.
He is being sentenced for this incident as well as another Rikers attack and a home invasion.
