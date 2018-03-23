Sentencing day for Rikers attacker

EMBED </>More Videos

The ringleader behind a brutal attack on a captain at Rikers will be sentenced on Friday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
It's sentencing day for the ringleader behind a vicious attack on a corrections captain at Rikers Island.

Jason Reid pleaded guilty in February to the Thanksgiving Day attack.

Surveillance video shows Reid jump on Captain Awais Ghauri inside the Otis Bantum Correctional Center, punch him in the face, and then knock him to the floor.

Two other inmates then joined in on the beating.

Authorities say Reid called a meeting to plan the attack.

He is being sentenced for this incident as well as another Rikers attack and a home invasion.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
rikers islandcorrection officersentencingNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem
Who was FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson?
Students to protest gun violence on eve of march
Subway, bus fares could be headed higher
1 hurt, 2 buildings evacuated in Lower Manhattan manhole explosions
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Tribal court orders return of baby to her parents
Man killed in shooting inside Queens bodega
Show More
At least 3 fatalities as a result of nor'easter's snow
Woman says NYCHA ripped up bathroom and never came back to fix it
Sidewalk smoking may soon be illegal in parts of NYC
New York, New Jersey airport workers to see wages nearly double
Hudson rail tunnel gets boost from Congressional spending bill
More News
Top Video
Who was FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson?
FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem
PHOTOS: Happy National Puppy Day
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video