Sentencing for woman who pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in fiance's kayak death

Angelika Graswald will be sentenced in her fiance's kayak death.

GOSHEN, New York (WABC) --
The woman who pleaded guilty in connection with the death of her fiance while kayaking on the Hudson River will be sentenced Wednesday.

Angelika Graswald pleaded guilty in July to criminally negligent homicide.

Prosecutors say she removed the plug from Vincent Viafore's kayak in April 2015, causing him to drown.

In exchange for her plea deal, Graswald is expected to be sentenced to 16 months to four years in prison.

Graswald admitted that she pulled the plug to the kayak, knew the drain plug was out, and the ring was not on the paddle of Vincent Viafore's kayak in April 2015.

She also admitted to knowing that the weather would be dangerous, knew he was drinking, and also that he was not wearing gear and that caused a risk of death that she failed to perceive.
