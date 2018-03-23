NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --Sentencing was postponed Friday for the ringleader behind a vicious attack on a corrections captain at Rikers Island.
Jason Reid pleaded guilty in February to the Thanksgiving Day attack.
He was expected to be sentenced to eight years in prison for the attack, 1 1/3 to 3 for another assault in Rikers, and 10 years for home invasion case.
However, Reid claimed to be sick and did not appear for sentencing.
Surveillance video showed Reid jump on Captain Awais Ghauri inside the Otis Bantum Correctional Center, punch him in the face, and then knock him to the floor.
Two other inmates then joined in on the beating.
Authorities say Reid called a meeting to plan the attack.
Sentencing is rescheduled to April 5
