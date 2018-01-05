CITY ISLAND, Bronx (WABC) --An NYPD sergeant was indicted in connection with an off-duty fiery crash that killed a fellow officer in the Bronx last February.
Randolph Price, 33, was allegedly drinking and got behind the wheel of the car that crashed, killing Officer Bianca Bennett, 27. Price was critically injured.
Price and Bennett were with two other people at a party on City Island. Price allegedly drank enough alcohol to put his blood alcohol level over the legal limit of .08. Investigators say just before midnight on February 1st, 2017, Price was driving his 2012 Dodge Charger above the speed limit on City Island Road. The Charger then hit a stump, flipped over, landed on its roof and was engulfed in flames.
Bennett died of thermal injuries at the scene.
Bail has been set at $100,000. Price is due back in court on February 1st. If convicted, he faces up to 2 1/3 to seven years in prison.