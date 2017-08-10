Services to be held for victim of Queens package explosion

Eyewitness News
HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
A wake and a funeral will be held Thursday night for the 73-year-old man who was killed in a package explosion in Queens.

Friends and relatives of George Wray will gather at Union Baptist Church at Hempstead in Nassau County from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. to say their final goodbye.

Wray picked up an oatmeal container filled with gunpowder on the porch of a home in Springfield Gardens, and it blew up. Investigators don't think Wray was the intended target.

No arrests have been made.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
High school football player suffers fatal injury at practice
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover
Woman slashed while using Brooklyn library computer
Thursday marks end of an era for Webster Hall
Teen slashed in face on subway platform runs into Bloomingdale's for help
Thousands of frozen pizza boxes strewn across highway
Wedding venue's closure in NJ for repairs sends brides scrambling
Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winner
Show More
Elderly woman killed in Crown Heights apartment fire
Wake held for ivy league student after drowning near Cornell
Search on for man who robbed The Meatball Shop in Williamsburg
SUV crashes into restaurant in Eagleswood, killing 2
Ambulette worker killed after van rolls over her
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos