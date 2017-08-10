Services to be held for victim of Queens package explosion

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --A wake and a funeral will be held Thursday night for the 73-year-old man who was killed in a package explosion in Queens.
Friends and relatives of George Wray will gather at Union Baptist Church at Hempstead in Nassau County from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. to say their final goodbye.
Wray picked up an oatmeal container filled with gunpowder on the porch of a home in Springfield Gardens, and it blew up. Investigators don't think Wray was the intended target.
No arrests have been made.