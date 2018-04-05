The NYPD has agreed not to conduct surveillance based on religion or ethnicity as part of a deal to settle claims it illegally spied on Muslims after the September 11th attacks.A deal announced Thursday by the city and the Islamic community also calls for the city to pay $75,000 in damages and nearly $1 million in legal fees, and it ensures surveillance in New Jersey will follow rules defined in another landmark civil rights case.Center for Constitutional Rights legal director Baher Azmy says the deal protects an increasingly empowered Muslim community.The agreement resolved a 2012 suit in Newark, New Jersey, after The Associated Press revealed how the NYPD infiltrated Muslim student groups and put informants in mosques to try to prevent terrorist attacks.In an order filed last month in federal court in Newark, U.S. District Judge William Martini said the parties had notified him they had reached an agreement. He gave them 60 days to finalize the deal.In 2014, Martini ruled the surveillance program was a legal way to fight terrorism, rejecting the claim it was unconstitutional because it focused on religion, national origin and race. An appeals court revived the suit in 2015 by reversing the decision. Settlement talks began in 2016.Federal judges have approved settlements in two other suits making similar allegations by Muslim groups in New York City that the NYPD's tactic violated their civil rights.----------