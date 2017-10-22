A gas explosion at a restaurant injured five people in Connecticut.The blast happened at the Spring Hill Restaurant in Mansfield around 5 p.m. Saturday.People inside the building say they noticed a faint smell of gas before the explosion.It happened just before a fundraiser, where a wine-tasting was being held.State police spokeswoman Kelly Grant says their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.Fire officials say the damage was confined to the kitchen.The fundraiser was being held by the Windham Area Interfaith Ministry.Director Victoria Nimirowski says about 20 of the 80 expected guests were inside when the blast happened. She says there "was a whoosh of air followed by glass breaking and then the explosion."The fire marshal is investigating the cause.