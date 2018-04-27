PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --Multiple people were injured, at least one was shot, in a dispute at the Banana King restaurant in Paterson.
The gunfire apparently erupted in the parking lot of the 21st Avenue restaurant just after 4 a.m. Friday.
Soon after, multiple people arrived at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with various injuries. At least one sustained a gunshot wound.
None of the injuries are considered life threatening.
No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.
