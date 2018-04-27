Several injured, 1 shot, after dispute outside Paterson restaurant

It happened during a dispute at the Banana King restaurant in Paterson.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Multiple people were injured, at least one was shot, in a dispute at the Banana King restaurant in Paterson.

The gunfire apparently erupted in the parking lot of the 21st Avenue restaurant just after 4 a.m. Friday.

Soon after, multiple people arrived at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with various injuries. At least one sustained a gunshot wound.

None of the injuries are considered life threatening.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

