Multiple people were injured, at least one was shot, in a dispute at the Banana King restaurant in Paterson.The gunfire apparently erupted in the parking lot of the 21st Avenue restaurant just after 4 a.m. Friday.Soon after, multiple people arrived at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with various injuries. At least one sustained a gunshot wound.None of the injuries are considered life threatening.No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.