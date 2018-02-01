  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow?

18 hospitalized after SUV plows into pedestrians in downtown Shanghai, Chinese Media reports

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Ritter has the latest developments after a van carrying gas tanks plowed into pedestrians in Shanghai, China.

SHANGHAI, China --
Shanghai police say a minivan crash downtown is believed to be an accident and not an attack and say the driver was smoking while transporting gas tanks through the heart of the Chinese financial hub.

Eighteen people were sent to hospitals for treatment after the Friday morning crash, with three reported to be seriously injured.

The city government said the van veered onto a sidewalk and burst into flames around 9 a.m. near People's Park.

Local media reported the vehicle was carrying six people and several tanks of gas.

Videos on social media showed injured people lying on the pavement next to a Starbucks cafe.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pedestrian struckchina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Several injured in Perth Amboy house fire
Police: Attacker has struck 13 times in less than month
Students get checks for 15-cent refunds from school system
Cuba state media: Fidel Castro's son commits suicide
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Exclusive: Family of woman killed by hit-and-run driver speaks out
2 teenagers shot in California school, suspect in custody
Undercover sting catches illegal car dealer
Natalie Wood's drowning now considered a 'suspicious death'
Show More
Trump will clear way for publication of classified memo
Girl gets 40 years in mental hospital for Slender Man stabbing
'Law and Order' caterers cause bomb scare near NYC courthouse
More News
Top Video
Man, infant hospitalized after fire rips through home in Jersey City
MetroCard machine maintenance postponed for a week
Meet the first African-American woman to become an FDNY Deputy Chief
Should you try microneedling?
More Video