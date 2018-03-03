U.S. & WORLD

Shocking video shows looters destroy Irish supermarket with excavator

EMBED </>More Videos

Irish authorities say several people are in custody after video emerged on social media showing looters destroying a supermarket with a stolen excavator during a severe snowstorm. (CNN)

Danny Clemens
DUBLIN --
Authorities in Ireland say several suspects are in custody after shocking footage emerged showing looters destroying a supermarket with heavy-duty construction equipment.

The video shows an excavator bucket repeatedly slamming into the roof of the already-damaged Lidl supermarket in Dublin as several people look on. The supermarket sustained severe damage, and the roof appeared to have collapsed entirely over one part of the structure.

Nine suspects, who range in age from 24 to 47, have been charged with theft, burglary, trespassing and other crimes, Garda Síochána, Ireland's police force, said in a Facebook post.



According to local media reports, as many as 30 people may have been involved in the looting, which happened while the Lidl supermarket was closed during a severe snowstorm. The excavator used to rip the building open was apparently stolen from a nearby snow removal crew.

"Gardaí are operating on the theory that some of the looters found a safe and it was taken outside into the snow using the digger before the bucket was repeatedly smashed on it in an attempt to open it," the Irish Times reported. Video circulating on social media appears to corroborate that account.

Lidl said in a statement that the store was unoccupied at the time of the "serious incident" and that no employees were injured.



The German chain, which operates stores across Europe and the United States, pledged to "look after" the store's employees who have been put out of work while the supermarket remains closed.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldirelandsevere weathercontroversial video
U.S. & WORLD
CMU student in custody after allegedly killing parents
How companies cut ties, changed policies since Fla. shooting
Songs, heartfelt words fill the Rev. Billy Graham's funeral
Teen first diagnosed with flu finds out it's cancer
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Officials: Man shoots himself to death near White House
Police: Woman arrested after dumping popcorn on 2-year-old
Nor'easter pulverizes Tri-state, leaving extensive damage
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in Manhattan
LIRR train slams into car, killing driver
PHOTOS: Damage, chaos caused by savage nor'easter
Roy Moore asks for money to pay legal fees
CMU student in custody after allegedly killing parents
Show More
Nor'easter leaves drivers from NY, NJ stranded in PA
Amtrak begins restoring service following nor'easter
11-year-old killed by falling tree during nor'easter
Brutal winds overturn trucks on Cuomo Bridge
WATCH: Police: 3 men steal snow plow in Queens
More News
Top Video
11-year-old killed by falling tree during nor'easter
Overturned truck on Verrazano-Narrows Bridge
Step into an Orchid wonderland right in New York City!
This New Yorker used YouTube to launch a successful business
More Video