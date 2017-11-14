SHOOTING RAMPAGE

Shootings at multiple sites kill 3, wound kids at school in northern California

RED BLUFF, California --
Authorities say three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California, and the shooter has been killed by law enforcement. Students also were shot and wounded at an elementary school.

It's not clear if the shooter is included among the dead Tuesday.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston tells a TV station in the city of Chico that officers are investigating at least five crime scenes in and around the school in Rancho Tehama Reserve, about 130 miles north of Sacramento.

Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, says no one was killed at the school but a "number" of students were shot and wounded.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
deadly shootingshootingshooting rampageu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOOTING RAMPAGE
Texas church shooting: What we know about alleged gunman
Musician recalls hiding under stage during Vegas shooting and running for safety
At least 59 dead in Las Vegas after worst shooting in modern US history
Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
More shooting rampage
Top Stories
Workers rescued from scaffold more than 50 stories up
Prosecutor fired after Uber rant caught on camera
Man fatally shot in Applebee's restaurant next to mall
ICE arrests dozens during sweep on Long Island
Dog groomer accused of slamming dog on table
4th person shot dead in Tampa in possible serial killer spree
Man charged in connection with fire that ripped through synagogue
Off-duty officer charged with pointing gun at 3 women
Show More
3 UCLA players return to US after China shoplifting allegations
Viral video captures violent school assault
Suspect killed in police-involved shooting identified
Penn Station train changes announced for winter track work
Pedestrian critically injured in Manhattan hit and run
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos