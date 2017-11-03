7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 On Your Side: 4 easy ways to raise holiday cash

EMBED </>More Videos

Nina Pineda provides tips on how to save this holiday season.

By and Steve J. Livingstone
NEW YORK (WABC) --
How much is the average shopper going to spend on holiday gifts this year? Would you believe $967.13? That projection, by the National Retail Federation, is the highest amount ever, up nearly 4 percent from last year.

So with Black Friday just three weeks away, saving that amount might be out of the question. But what you may not know is the money for all those gifts may be under your roof right now.

The first tip is to sell your unwanted items. Start with clothes and electronics. For clothes, target the trendiest "gently used" items. And use websites like ThreadUp.com.

For electronics, the biggest tip is don't wait to sell. Electronics are like cars, they depreciate with age. So that means you could turn last year's iPhone into this year's gift for your kid's teacher.

Next, redeem credit card rewards. You could have thousands of points just sitting around, and some even expire. This is an easy way to turn them into merchandise or gift cards.

Third, look for unused gift cards. We all have them, but how much is out there unspent?

"Since 2005, there is $45.7 billion goes unused on gift cards," consumer spending expert Andrea Woroch said.

But perhaps the biggest tip to saving money is to avoid spending it. That means avoiding impulse buys.

For the next two months, go with the "24-hour rule." That means if you have an impulse to buy, don't spend. Instead, wait a full day. If you still think you need it, buy. But more often than not, the urge will pass. Happy saving and remember, it's only three weeks to Black Friday.

SHARE YOUR STORY
Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!



Send us your questions, issues, and story ideas to by filling out the form above, by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shopping7 On Your Sideshoppingholiday shoppingblack friday
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Contractor caught on camera hijacking hose
7 tips to avoid holiday debt
5 years after Sandy, victims share lessons learned
Newlyweds grounded after airline ticketing trouble
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Survey: 40 percent have started holiday shopping
7 tips to avoid holiday debt
More Shopping
Top Stories
NYPD says it has credible rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein
Innocent man beaten after crash: 'It's just bad what they did'
'Veronica Mars' actor dead after jumping from LA building
1 dead, 2 injured after man opens fire inside Starbucks
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
GOP revises tax bill, makes it less generous to middle class
Traffic and transit changes for the TCS NYC Marathon
Elite NYPD unit in charge of escorting marathon runners
Show More
Mother beaten in Bay Ridge: Police still looking for her killer
Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on drag racing, DWI charges
Video: Good Samaritans stop man suspected of rape
GOP tax plan calls out Warriors star Stephen Curry
No jail time for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl
More News
Top Video
World's most Instagrammable art comes to NYC
Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on drag racing, DWI charges
1 dead, 2 injured after man opens fire inside Starbucks
Eyewitness News Update
More Video