7 On Your Side: May's best buys

With Memorial Day and Mother's Day, May has its share of shopping milestones. But you need to know when to buy and when to hold back.Nina Pineda and 7 On your Side have your monthly retail road map."Memorial Day is just as a good a time as Black Friday to buy appliances," DealNews.com's Ben Glaser said.A smart fridge spells luxury and may be out of your normal price range with a tag of more than $2,000. But Glaser says to look for 30 percent off washing machines and dishwashers this month at places like Lowes and Best Buy.You'll also see a huge burst of home indoor and office furniture on sale in May, as stores clear space for summer merchandise. It's also one of the best times of the year to spring into a new mattress."The sales start at 50 percent off," Glaser said. "That's like the minimum you want to look for."And if you have a fan of Star Wars in your life, mark you calendar for May 4."It's as major fan holiday because of 'May the force be with you,'" Glaser said. "So fans created 'May the Fourth be with you.' But it's become a real thing now, and stores take advantage of it."And it's not just toys, but Star Wars electronics and collectibles will be on sale, along with spring apparel."This is the end of the season for spring clothing," Glaser said. "Stores want to get 50 percent off clearance items."Before you buy for mom, RetailMeNot's Sara Skirboll suggests shopping with a discount gift card."You can buy a $100 gift card at Pottery Barn and Home Depot, and you might get it 90 percent off," Skirboll said.And if you're shopping for flowers -- the no. 1 gift for mom -- Skirboll's advises to be the early bird and catch the worm."We're seeing flowers upwards of 40 percent off," she said. "Even Proflowers, they deliver exactly when you want them to be delivered."Expect to pay huge delivery fees if you wait until the last minute, so if you do wait, think outside the box, like perhaps a meal delivery kit."What's great for mom is let the kids or dad pamper her," she said.Hello Fresh is offering 40 percent off the first box of ingredients, plus free shipping. Other inexpensive but sentimental gifts include a photo present."It may sound cheesy, but mom really likes things with her kids pictures on it," Skirboll said.Some may duds to avoid include patio furniture, as sets will be at their peak price right now. The same goes for grills, unless you catch a good Memorial Day sale, and summer clothing, which is at its priciest right now. It's better to wait until the end of the season to save.More Mother's Day shopping tips from Sara Skirboll: