SHOPPING

Drunk shopping is real problem, costing America $30 billion, study shows

EMBED </>More Videos

Have you ever been guilty of drunk shopping? It's a real problem, and it's on the rise.

By ABC7.com staff
NEW YORK --
Have you ever been guilty of drunk shopping? It's a real problem, and it's on the rise.

Finder.com found that Americans spent an average of $448 per person in drunk purchases in 2017 - that's nearly double what it was the year before. Those $448 amount to an estimated $30.43 billion in the last year.

Nearly half of Americans admit to regularly shopping while drunk, according to a survey of 2,000 adults.

Men are responsible for more drunk spending than women: $564 compared to $282.

Generation X spent the most on drunk purchases, averaging $738 last year in 2017 - that's more than triple the amount that millennials spent, which was $206.

As for what people are buying while under the influence, it's everything from clothing to gambling, the study found. About 61 percent of shoppers say they drunkenly spend on food. The next most common purchases are shoes and clothes and then gambling.

Retailers are taking advantage of the trend and offering more sales after 9 p.m.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingconsumerdrinkingalcoholstudyu.s. & worldonline shopping
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
7 On Your Side: Best buys for March
Deliverymen caught on camera throwing packages at NJ homes
Investigation: Are stores offering bogus bargains?
February's best buys and biggest busts
More Shopping
Top Stories
Man dies after driving around barricade and onto live wires
Police: Man got girl out of school 10 times, now both missing
Journalist who died on submarine texted 'I'm still alive' day she disappeared
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Trump signs order imposing steep tariffs on steel, aluminum
Teacher charged with sexually touching students
88-year-old woman fatally struck by falling tree
GOP aides: Trump threatens veto over Hudson River rail tunnel
Show More
Victim in Alabama school shooting ID'd as 17-year-old girl
Nor'easter strands hundreds of drivers in New Jersey
Power outages persist after 2nd nor'easter pummels NY area
Person of interest identified in Times Square subway attack
New study reveals extent of mold problems at NYCHA apartments
More News
Top Video
What happens when a tree snaps a powerline
Aerials video shows nor'easter damage across Tri-State
These New Yorkers are ready for 'American Idol'
88-year-old woman fatally struck by falling tree
More Video