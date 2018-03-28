Dunkin' Donuts running shoes are real

We donut think you're ready for this jelly. Meet the Saucony x Dunkin' Kinvara 9 🍩



Check out our stories for a closer look at the sweetest kicks you never knew you needed. Preorder today at https://t.co/abknGvnezd.#WelcomeToBoston #RunYourWorld @DunkinBoston pic.twitter.com/HDSYgxdzYo — Saucony (@saucony) March 27, 2018

Boston can now run on Dunkin' -- literally! The new @Saucony x Dunkin' Kinvara 9 has crossed the finish line! Learn more and pre-order your pair at https://t.co/4wnPsCeP1M while supplies last. 🏃‍♀️☕🏃‍♂️🍩 pic.twitter.com/yPLXGi5htn — DunkinBoston (@DunkinBoston) March 27, 2018

The slogan is 'America runs on Dunkin'.' But soon America can run in Dunkin'.The doughnut shop has partnered with Saucony to create special edition running shoes.The Kinarvara 9 shoes have Dunkin' Donuts' colors as well as sprinkles."Our limited edition collaboration with Dunkin', celebrating the symbiotic relationship between coffee, running and donuts," the Saucony website says.The sneakers are a salute to the Boston Marathon, as both companies are from Massachusetts.They run for $110.Only 2,000 pairs will be made.They are available for pre-order on Saucony.com, but supplies are running out fast.----------