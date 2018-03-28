  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
CONSUMER

Dunkin' Donuts running shoes are real

(Saucony)

The slogan is 'America runs on Dunkin'.' But soon America can run in Dunkin'.

The doughnut shop has partnered with Saucony to create special edition running shoes.

The Kinarvara 9 shoes have Dunkin' Donuts' colors as well as sprinkles.

"Our limited edition collaboration with Dunkin', celebrating the symbiotic relationship between coffee, running and donuts," the Saucony website says.



The sneakers are a salute to the Boston Marathon, as both companies are from Massachusetts.

They run for $110.

Only 2,000 pairs will be made.

They are available for pre-order on Saucony.com, but supplies are running out fast.



----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingconsumerdunkin' donutsshoesrunning
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Toys 'R' Us begins massive going-out-of-business sale
Consumer Reports tests dressers for tip-over dangers
KB Toys may return in Toys 'R' Us absence
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
More consumer
SHOPPING
KB Toys may return in Toys 'R' Us absence
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Toys 'R' Us closing: Social media gets nostalgic
Drunk shopping is real problem, costing America $30 billion
More Shopping
Top Stories
Corey Feldman says he was hospitalized after being stabbed
Lawsuit filed against production co. in fatal Harlem fire
Prisoner escapes ICE agents at JFK Airport
Mother arrested after 2 children found dead strapped to car seats
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Alvin daycare
Bicyclist accused in Midtown stabbing captured on camera
Driver killed in New Jersey toll plaza crash
Show More
Louisiana considers lowering drinking age to 19
Cynthia Nixon set to tour NYCHA complex
Kim, Xi portray strong ties after NKorea leader's China trip
Man hit with brick in head in random Midtown attack
Sen. Menendez seeks 3rd term with corruption case over
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fire spreads through multiple homes in Newark
NYC March For Our Lives 2018
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
More Photos