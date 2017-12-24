  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SHOPPING

Hot holiday items this year: Multi-use cookers, toy monkeys, velvet

This Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, photo shows Fingerlings from WowWee on display at the 2017 TTPM Holiday Showcase in New York.

NEW YORK --
Multi-use cookers, toy monkeys, and lots of velvet. Here's a look at what experts say were some of the most popular items this holiday season:
TOYS: Fingerlings, the $15 colorful monkeys that wrap around a finger, have been hard to find sometimes. Other hot items were the LOL Surprise ball, which hides small dolls and other trinkets in layers inside. And Hatchimals, animatronic bird-like creatures that hatch from eggs, were back this year with new twists after being a hit last year. Board games are popular too, particularly messy ones like Soggy Doggy, which shakes water onto players. And Star Wars toys related to the latest movie are faring well, though not matching last year's success, says Jim Silver, editor-in-chief of toy site TTPM.

CLOTHING: Cold weather has driven shoppers to buy coats, boots and gloves, but they're also picking up other fashion items, says Scott Bernhardt, president of Planalytics, which consults with retailers on weather patterns. Velvet is again taking center stage, with blazers, dresses and wide-leg pants all being the most-wanted pieces, says Lyst, a massive fashion e-commerce platform.

HOUSEWARES: Gadgets like the Instant Pot, which combines a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, rice cooker and more, are still hot this year. In the year that ended in November, sales of multi-use cookers rose 79 percent to more than $300 million, says the NPD Group, a market research firm. Multi-cookers were big hits over Thanksgiving weekend and inventory was sold out or low, but has since been replenished, NPD says.
CONSUMER ELECTRONICS: New Apple iPhones and watches as well as new video consoles topped shoppers' list for consumer electronics, says Craig Johnson, president of consulting group Customer Growth Partners. Popular consoles included the hand-held Nintendo Switch, and nostalgia has made the Super NES Classic, a miniature version of the coveted 1990s console, hard to find.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingholiday shoppinggifts
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Last-minute shoppers hit the stores for Christmas gifts
Last-minute holiday shoppers flock to area stores
WATCH THIS: Delivery worker bank shoots package off front window
Woman pays off layaway gifts to pay it forward
More Shopping
Top Stories
FDNY employee charged in hit and run that killed student
Where is Santa now? Watch his journey with NORAD's tracker
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Many will get their wish
'Real Housewives of New York City' star arrested
Woman fatally struck by car ID'd, 7-year-old daughter critical
5 killed after plane attempted takeoff at airport 'socked in with fog'
65-year-old woman found dead in Long Island parking lot
Security beefed up across New York City for Christmas Eve
Show More
Feds: NYC bomber Rahimi trying to radicalize other inmates
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots swell to combined $614M
White House denies report of Trump's derogatory comments
Police renew efforts to solve 2007 Christmas Eve murder
Prosecutor: Knife-wielding man shot by police inside home
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: SpaceX rocket launch lights up SoCal sky
PHOTOS: Pedestrians injured by driver in Melbourne
PHOTOS: A look at Puerto Rico two months after Hurricane Maria
New Jersey has strong showing in cheerleading competition
More Photos