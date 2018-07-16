How to get prime deals on Amazon Prime Day

NEW YORK (WABC) --Tip 1: Know what to buy and what to skip! Amazon puts more than a million products on sale. But from what we're seeing so far, the deals hit at different times over the next 34 hours, some only living for certain hours and some will sell out.
The best deals so far are on Amazon's own family of devices like Alexa Echo, Kindle and Fire tablet. So are thousands of toys, televisions and some designer items.
"Other things you want to hold off on. Smart phones you'll find bigger saving later in the year," said shopping expert Andrea Woroch, who says watch out for lightning deals; limited quantity items which will flash on your screen for only a set amount of time.
An inside trick is that even if the deal says 100% claimed, put it in your cart anyway. You may get the discount by the time you check out.
Andrea suggested tracking the price history of certain items offered as deals on Prime Day, using the site RankTracer.com.
"Amazon fluctuates prices hour to hour. And while the Prime Day deals may look good to you, you want to track the history to see if it's been offered for less previously because you might save by waiting," says Woroch.
See if the item was less on Black Friday or Cyber Monday last year and wait. But if you do buy, check in with websites like Earny.com. Earny keeps his eyes out for cheaper prices on items you already purchased and gets you a price difference refund.
Andrea also says Ebay can save you money on Prime Day. Since competitor sites and stores want to capture Amazon's buzz, Ebay revealed thousands of exclusive deals with free shipping, plus a price beat guarantee.
"Ebay will offer a best price guarantee if you find the same item at another retailer for less," advises Andrea.
Lastly, Andrea says don't get caught up in FOMO, or fear of missing out. If you don't need it, don't buy it!
In addition you should think about shopping safely. Andrea says hackers are also primed for Prime Day to steal your information.
That means don't shop on an unsecured public WiFi. In the past we've shown how easily hackers can gain access to your personal information while trolling hot spots.
Don't click on emailed links. They could lead you to fake websites where thieves could steal your password or credit card number.
And be very wary before sharing your banking or credit card info online. Remember - this is the same as giving access to your credit card or the money in your bank account.
The big takeaway - shop securely. Andrea says hackers are also primed for Prime day to steal your information.
And remember some extra tips,
Don't miss out on more savings at Whole Foods. Throughout Prime Day you'll get 10 percent off on-sale items plus a $10 credit in your account if you spend $10 at Whole Foods.
Download the Whole Foods app or make sure your phone number is linked to the account.
Also, get $10 when you download and sign in to the Amazon app for the first time.
Plus, if you have an Amazon Rewards Visa Card, you get 10% back on up to a total of $400 in purchases.
----------
SHARE YOUR STORY
Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!
Send us your questions, issues, and story ideas to Nina by filling out the form above, by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697.
If using the app, click here to send us a news tip