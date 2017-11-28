  • LIVE VIDEO New Yorkers split $13 Million in lottery winnings
  • LIVE VIDEO Actress accuses Harvey Weinstein of "sex trafficking"
CYBER MONDAY

Cyber Monday sales mean lots and lots of emails: How to unsubscribe

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are some tips to stop all those Cyber Monday e-mails (KTRK)

By
Cyber Monday is great for deals -- every store and business on the face of the planet is running a special and they have emailed you so you know all about it.

According to Anti-Phishing Working Group, there were 119,000 fraudulent websites out there that were just aiming to steal your information. So be very wary of sites you're not used to or that look unusual.

So how do you make it stop? Here are some suggestions.

Suggestions:

- Always unclick the boxes allowing companies to send you offers
- Give companies an address apart from your main account - for example, set up a second Gmail, Yahoo, etc account just for companies you do business with
- Use a service such as www.unroll.me to manage subscriptions. Click here for a PC Mag article detailing other options

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Related Topics:
shoppingemailscyber mondaytechnology
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CYBER MONDAY
Tips for getting the most out Cyber Monday shopping
Shoppers hunt for deals online on Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday 2017 shopping guide
Yes, you can buy this: KFC offers 'internet escape pod'
More cyber monday
SHOPPING
Tips for getting the most out Cyber Monday shopping
Hundreds crowd Nike store on rumors of new shoe release
Shoppers hunt for deals online on Cyber Monday
Black Friday computer glitch backs up checkout lines at Macy's
More Shopping
Top Stories
Dramatic rescue of residents trapped on fire escape
2 planes clip wings at JFK Airport
AMBER ALERT: Mom desperate to find missing 3-year-old
Police: Teens pummel homeless man to death
Murder suspect cradled victim in his arms, police say
NYPD: Ferry that ran aground struck underwater pylon
This dangerous cellphone habit is a fire risk
Police: Burglar hid in closet all day as family was home
Show More
Water leak floods basement of Empire State Building
UK hails new royal couple as wedding details released
VIDEO: Bizarre bathrobe break-in caught on camera
4-year-old girl struck by bus, seriously injured
Union raises safety concerns after nurse stabbed at hospital
More News
Top Video
This is Adventurous Kate: Her job is to see the world
The Billionaire City
2 planes clip wings at JFK Airport
Murder suspect cradled victim in his arms, police say
More Video