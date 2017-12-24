  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Last-minute shoppers hit the stores for Christmas gifts

Derick Waller reports on the last-minute shopping rush.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Last-minute shoppers are hitting the stores Sunday in search of Christmas gifts.

Macy's in Herald Square opened its doors again at 7 a.m. after staying open until 2 a.m.

Many shoppers have been taking advantage of the extended hours this weekend.

But the crowds are expected to be lighter on Christmas Eve than on the day known as 'Super Saturday', the second busiest shopping day of the year in the United States.

CeFaan Kim reports from Herald Square.


Experts say stores see a more than 60 percent jump in foot traffic the Saturday before Christmas Eve.

Retailers across the country expect 53 percent of consumers to hit the stores this weekend.

Saturday was the last full shopping day before Christmas. In fact, some call it "Panic Saturday."

More people are waiting until the last minute to shop, according to research by GlobalData Retail, which found that fewer shoppers had finished buying gifts for adults in the last week before Christmas this year than in the previous two years.

Amazon Prime Now delivers all year long, but the holiday season is the busiest. Amazon.com Inc. says Dec. 23 last year was the biggest day for Prime Now in its three-year history, although it wouldn't provide numbers.

Its workers will be delivering until 11:59 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

A payment technology firm says that holiday spending is surging in the days before Christmas.

First Data said Friday that overall spending, excluding gas, rose 9.2 percent from Nov. 1 through Monday, outpacing the 3.7 percent pace for the year-ago period. The company analyzes online and in-store payments for 1.3 million merchants.

Retail spending, which excludes grocery stores, restaurants, auto parts merchants and gas stations, is up 6.6 percent, more than the 2 percent growth for the year-ago period.

Online sales growth continues to outpace brick-and-mortar growth, at 11 percent compared with 5.4 percent for stores.

Cooler weather, rising consumer confidence and low unemployment are enticing shoppers to spend.

The report comes as Commerce Department released data Friday showing that Americans stepped up their overall spending last month.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
