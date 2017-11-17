SHOPPING

Macy's Herald Square unveils Christmas windows

Macy's Herald Square has unveiled its legendary Christmas windows

Ana M. Braga
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Macy's Herald Square unveiled its legendary Christmas windows Thursday night, signaling the official start of the holiday season in New York City.

The theme of this year's windows is "The Perfect Gift Brings People Together." The windows highlight family traditions and the preparations that happen during the Christmas season leading up to Santa's big arrival.

The six Broadway windows will delight the generations of spectators who have made it an annual tradition to visit the holiday windows, as well as those experiencing the enchantment of a New York City Christmas for the very first time.
