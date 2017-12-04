Parents looking for the most popular toys this holiday season should be on the lookout for fakes that could be dangerous.Lois Roethel thought she was buying one of the hottest holiday toys for her daughters.But when the Fingerlings she ordered on Walmart.com arrived, she noticed something was off."There was miswording on the package, the product inside wasn't secured. The color was leaching off of the product onto their hands," she said.It turns out the counterfeit toys were sold through a third party.Some counterfeit toys have been found to have lead in them and experts say there are some things to be aware of.Look out for misspellings on packaging.Also, any price that is too high or too low is suspicious.And make sure you're ordering from a website that has safeguards for consumers.Walmart gave Roethel a full refund, telling ABC News: "We take these issues very seriously and have zero tolerance for sellers who list items in violation of our terms of service. "