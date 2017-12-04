SHOPPING

Parents warned of counterfeit toys sold during holiday season

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents are being warned about counterfeit toys this holiday season.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Parents looking for the most popular toys this holiday season should be on the lookout for fakes that could be dangerous.

Lois Roethel thought she was buying one of the hottest holiday toys for her daughters.

But when the Fingerlings she ordered on Walmart.com arrived, she noticed something was off.

"There was miswording on the package, the product inside wasn't secured. The color was leaching off of the product onto their hands," she said.

It turns out the counterfeit toys were sold through a third party.

Some counterfeit toys have been found to have lead in them and experts say there are some things to be aware of.

Look out for misspellings on packaging.

Also, any price that is too high or too low is suspicious.

And make sure you're ordering from a website that has safeguards for consumers.

Walmart gave Roethel a full refund, telling ABC News: "We take these issues very seriously and have zero tolerance for sellers who list items in violation of our terms of service. "
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingholidaytoyscounterfeit
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Best buys AFTER Black Friday
Gifts that Give Back: How to shop and help charity
Remember these must-have holiday gifts of yesteryear?
Thousands of bugs could be living in your Christmas tree
More Shopping
Top Stories
Man charged after parking dispute leads to rampage
Several people stabbed outside LI bar
Conductor suspended over sexual misconduct allegations
Reports: Giants may fire head coach Ben McAdoo
Founder of 'Golden Krust' chain shoots self inside factory
Concertgoers left in the dark during Garth Brooks show
NYPD to announce drop in murders and shootings
Queens fire that killed 12-year-old boy caused by smoking
Show More
Man meets 81-year-old he befriended on 'Words with Friends'
Police: Man threw fire extinguisher at elderly man, used anti-Jewish slurs
Woman mugged inside Greenwich Village building
CVS expands into insurance with deal to buy Aetna
Boy holds Christmas toy drive for children in Puerto Rico
More News
Top Video
Man charged after parking dispute leads to rampage
Conductor suspended over sexual misconduct allegations
Body believed to be missing 3-year-old found in creek
EXCLUSIVE: NYC man says iPhone 6 exploded in his hands
More Video