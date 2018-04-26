Shopping for a cause: 14th annual Design on a Dime

NEW YORK (WABC) --If you are looking to spruce up your home, not spend a lot of money and help an amazing organization, head to Housing Works' annual Design on a Dime.
The 14th event kicks off Thursday night.
70 designers have transformed the Metropolitan Pavilion on West 18th Street in Manhattan into an incredible shopping experience.
All proceeds from the event support Housing Works' mission to end the dual crisis of homelessness and AIDS.
Everything showcased is for sale and is a bargain, 50-80 percent off retail prices. The sale runs through Saturday.
Thursday night is the only night you have to buy tickets to get in, and there are still some on sale with several levels of prices.
It opens free to the public starting Friday morning.
For more information, visit https://www.housingworks.org/events/design-on-a-dime