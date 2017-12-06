SHOPPING

Some UPS orders delayed by online shopping surge backlog

EMBED </>More Videos

Some UPS deliveries are delayed due to the surge in online shopping.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Record- breaking Cyber Monday sales are leading to some problems for UPS.

The delivery company says some packages may be arriving one to two days late, because of the surge in online orders.

UPS says the backlog impacts just a small percentage of packages, and is hoping to be back on track by the end of Wednesday.

The company shifted more workers and resources to the areas that saw a huge spike in shipped packages.

UPS expects to deliver 750 million packages during the holiday season, up 5 percent from its holiday volume in 2016.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingshoppingUPS
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
'Grinch bots' behind 6,000% markups on hot gifts
Parents warned of counterfeit toys sold during holidays
Best buys AFTER Black Friday
Gifts that Give Back: How to shop and help charity
More Shopping
Top Stories
Fire breaks out in office building above Grand Central Terminal
4 doctors among 20 charged in massive fraud scheme
LI college student dies from drugs and alcohol
Police: Drunk woman drives with sign through car roof
Close call at JFK as plane comes in on wrong runway
6 airlines at LaGuardia Airport changing terminals
Toddlers rushed to hospital after ingesting heroin
'Arrest murder bush'? Sign interpreter delivers gibberish
Show More
2 charged in violent home invasion attempt in Queens
Yankees to introduce Aaron Boone as new manager
Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital
NYPD: Teen raped 16-year-old classmate in school stairwell
Phony doctor arrested in buttocks injections death case
More News
Top Video
Close call at JFK as plane comes in on wrong runway
Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital
New blaze erupts as wildfires rage in Southern California
LI college student dies from drugs and alcohol
More Video