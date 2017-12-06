Some UPS orders delayed by online shopping surge backlog

Record- breaking Cyber Monday sales are leading to some problems for UPS.The delivery company says some packages may be arriving one to two days late, because of the surge in online orders.UPS says the backlog impacts just a small percentage of packages, and is hoping to be back on track by the end of Wednesday.The company shifted more workers and resources to the areas that saw a huge spike in shipped packages.UPS expects to deliver 750 million packages during the holiday season, up 5 percent from its holiday volume in 2016.