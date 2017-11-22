SHOPPING

Suffolk County warns would-be thieves, drunk drivers over holiday weekend

By
RIVERHEAD, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Suffolk County police announced on Wednesday that they will have extra patrols on the roads, in the malls and around shopping centers this week.

Officials are reminding shoppers to lock the doors to their cars and not to leave packages in plain sight.

"If your car is locked, they move on," Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said.

Police are also reiterating the dangers of drinking and driving.

Sini said police arrested 45 people for DWI or DWAI last year from Wednesday through Monday of Thanksgiving week. Police will have extra patrols on the highways and local streets looking for drunk drivers.

"There are so many options to get home safe," Sini said. "We encourage you to plan ahead."

Sini said people may also see increased anti-terror officers at local malls, although he said there is no specific threat against any Suffolk County location.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingshoppingsecuritypolicedrunk drivingSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Best steals and deals for Black Friday
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
Dangerous toys? Check out the list from NYPIRG
Saks Fifth Avenue celebrates 'Snow White' in holiday display
More Shopping
Top Stories
4 students burned during science experiment
What you need to know: Thanksgiving parade balloon event
Prosecutors: Man ejaculated into co-worker's water bottles
$35k payback after homeless man uses last $20 to help stranger
FDNY firefighter makes remarkable comeback
NJ woman posts autopsy photos on social media
Immigrant family makes Thanksgiving plea to ICE officials
Man to launch a rocket to prove Earth is flat
Show More
'Partridge Family' star David Cassidy dead at 67
VIDEO: K9 does push-ups alongside officers
Trump calls father of freed UCLA player an 'ungrateful fool'
Former USA gymnastics doctor pleads guilty to sex charges
US Navy plane with 11 aboard crashes into Pacific
More News
Photos
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
PHOTOS: Firefighters battle wind-fueled fire in Hamilton Heights
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
More Photos