Suffolk County police announced on Wednesday that they will have extra patrols on the roads, in the malls and around shopping centers this week.Officials are reminding shoppers to lock the doors to their cars and not to leave packages in plain sight."If your car is locked, they move on," Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said.Police are also reiterating the dangers of drinking and driving.Sini said police arrested 45 people for DWI or DWAI last year from Wednesday through Monday of Thanksgiving week. Police will have extra patrols on the highways and local streets looking for drunk drivers."There are so many options to get home safe," Sini said. "We encourage you to plan ahead."Sini said people may also see increased anti-terror officers at local malls, although he said there is no specific threat against any Suffolk County location.