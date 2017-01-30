The best buys and busts for February

NEW YORK (WABC) --Mark your calendars for this short month that goes long on savings. This weekend is the Super Bowl, Valentine's Day mid month, and Presidents' Day on the 20th, with sales sneaking in before that big sale weekend.
Let's kick off with the Super Bowl, a super time for televisions before game time on Sunday.
"This is my favorite deal, 50 inches, $350 off brand, but a good off brand. Last year this cost $400, already down to $350," said Ben Glaser, of Dealnews.com. Glaser says they're seeing steep drops this week. His advice? Act fast, and look for these to supersize savings.
"If you get the open box is $526. I mean look at that price, that's $225 off," Glaser said.
Use that savings for your sweetheart on Valentine's Day. For flowers, Glaser says look for coupons from Groupon and combine with site wide discounts, on sites like 1-800-Flowers, to maximize savings and order early to avoid those rush fees.
What you won't see are discounts on jewelry and chocolates until after the 14th.
So Glaser says think unconventional. Like how about a movie, or all the movies up for the "Best Picture" award? AMC Theaters are offering one- or two-day marathon ticket. You can catch all nine Oscar nominees for a discount flat rate as low as $65 at some locations.
"That comes out to $7 a film. I mean that's half a movie ticket," Glaser said.
Moving on to February 20th, Presidents' Day, Glaser says household appliances small and big will be slashed 50% at stores like Best Buy.
"Presidents' Day is the biggest shopping discount event of the season, really until Memorial Day," Glaser said.
If you charge your big ticket item on Amazon's Brand new credit card, you'll reap big cash back rewards.
"So it's a cash back card. You get 3% off anywhere, not just on Amazon, but also you get 5% back when you shop on Amazon," Glaser said. "That's a crazy good rate these days."
There are a few other February best bets around town. If you're not watching the game this Sunday, catch all the parades for Chinese New Year celebrations all around the city for free.
Also check out NYC Restaurant Week. It lasts until February 10th. You can take advantage of heavily discounted three-course meals.