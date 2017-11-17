HOLIDAY

Black Friday 2017: Here are the 10 stores with the biggest discounts

EMBED </>More Videos

Planning your shopping route for Black Friday? We have the top stores to save. (Nati Harnik)

Planning your shopping route for Black Friday?

Wallet Hub analyzed nearly 10,000 deals from 35 of the biggest stores and found the best ones for Black Friday based on how big of a discount they will be offering. One thing to keep in mind is that some stores mark up their prices before discounts so it seems like they're giving you a better deal.

According to WalletHub, here are the top 10 stores and online retailers worth waking up early for the day after Thanksgiving:

  1. Kohl's - 66.32%
  2. JCPenney - 66.30%
  3. Belk - 62.75%
  4. Stage - 60.82%
  5. Shopko - 55.93%
  6. Bealls Florida - 52.78%
  7. Sears - 50.09%
  8. Macy's - 45.58%
  9. Fred Meyer - 43.88%
  10. AAFES - 37.25%


WalletHub also crunched the numbers by category and discovered jewelry has been marked down the most.

Graphic from WalletHub

Related Topics:
shoppingblack fridayshoppingsalesholidaydeals
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
Radio City Christmas Spectacular kicks off
Harlem Holiday Lights Festival makes the season bright
The most searched Thanksgiving recipe by state
Will you try this tater tot turkey burger?
More holiday
SHOPPING
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
10 Most Hazardous Toys this year named
Stove Top selling stretchy Thanksgiving dinner pants
More Shopping
Top Stories
Dunkin' Donuts worker killed in drive-thru crash
Woman rescued after falling into home septic tank
Arrests in the fatal shootings of 2 young mothers
Jennifer Lopez working on distributing $30M to Puerto Rico
Notorious Mafia 'boss of bosses' Toto Riina dead at 87
20 injured in senior living community fire
Does owning a dog lower your risk of dying earlier?
High-rise office building evacuated after fire
Show More
Rapper, fashion star Lil Peep dies at 21
Does NY State Police body armor leave them vulnerable to AR-15 bullets
Man opening restaurant robbed of nearly $200K
Dad creates super hero with Down syndrome in comic book
Police: Shirtless man repeatedly vandalized church statue
More News
Top Video
Stare down a shark from Times Square
20 injured in senior living community fire
Does owning a dog lower your risk of dying earlier?
Jennifer Lopez working on distributing $30M to Puerto Rico
More Video