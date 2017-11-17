Wallet Hub analyzed nearly 10,000 deals from 35 of the biggest stores and found the best ones for Black Friday based on how big of a discount they will be offering. One thing to keep in mind is that some stores mark up their prices before discounts so it seems like they're giving you a better deal.
According to WalletHub, here are the top 10 stores and online retailers worth waking up early for the day after Thanksgiving:
- Kohl's - 66.32%
- JCPenney - 66.30%
- Belk - 62.75%
- Stage - 60.82%
- Shopko - 55.93%
- Bealls Florida - 52.78%
- Sears - 50.09%
- Macy's - 45.58%
- Fred Meyer - 43.88%
- AAFES - 37.25%
WalletHub also crunched the numbers by category and discovered jewelry has been marked down the most.
Graphic from WalletHub