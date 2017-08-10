Toys R Us returning to Times Square with holiday shop

After a nearly two-year absence, Toys R Us has announced it will return to Times Square with a temporary holiday shop set to open in August.The 35,000 square-foot store will be located at 1466 Broadway, at the corner of 42nd Street and Broadway, in the historic Knickerbocker Building.The store will provide kids and families a one-stop toy shopping experience, complete with a dedicated play area, just in time for the holiday season."The Times Square holiday shop reunites our brand with an iconic New York destination, which we are thrilled about," Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said. "More importantly, the store offers customers a host of products tailored to the needs of city dwellers and visitors, all in interest of bringing play to kids and families around the world."The three-level store in Times Square will have one main entrance on Broadway. Here is the layout, according to the press release:--Level One: Upon entering the store, customers will be greeted with kid-favorite shop-in-shops that they have come to expect from Toys R Us, including Movie HQ (products from this fall's biggest blockbusters), Hot and New (the hottest holiday toys), Star Wars, and Marvel, along with must-have New York City memorabilia. Additionally, Level One will host a select assortment of electronic and entertainment items such as FUJIFILM INSTAX cameras, Nintendo Switch, and top software launches.--Lower Level: Here shoppers will find a wide variety of R/C, Hot Wheels, and action figures, as well as city-friendly modes of transportation such as bikes and scooters.--Level Two: In addition to the feature shops on Level One, here customers will find dedicated LEGO and NERF shops, and a full assortment of traditional toys across a range of categories, including preschool, games, dolls, learning, collectibles, and arts and crafts.--Play Space: Also on Level Two, kids will have the opportunity to do what they love most - play. This dedicated space will allow kids to play with products out-of-the-box and experience toy demos, truly bringing the toy box to life.--Interactive Elements: In a nod to the company's former Times Square location, a scaled-down animatronic dinosaur will also live on the second level. Customers will come to find other interactive and life-size toy displays across the three-level space throughout the holiday season.The company's Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store service will be available at this location, as will layaway service.